Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Cassie and Colton discuss explosive 'Bachelor' finale

62 hot list from candidate to days. More now on the college admissions scandal what you can do to make sure your kids in affairs. A lot of free resources out there hot academy has some opportunities for you can prep for the SAT eight. But that mess for important application process and do so legally when that I'm rhyming it matters much more what. You do when you go to college how you engaged in an experienced man. Where all of that takes place. The analysts. Feel to be out Neil and it feels so nice. Surprise he he charm offense he I was shot I think it was bigger in the show itself I think your house and that I just one if you. Their proposal our marriage in the future we'll see we'll theory goes. And think nice teacher taking our world by storm two years old she did was. Some paintings sell for 15100. Dollars. People who claims to buy her arm where some stars have been cool to me lows future Philly. Us and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.