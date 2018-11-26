-
Now Playing: Does it hurt the quality of your sleep to let your dog in the bedroom?
-
Now Playing: Jerome Corsi negotiating plea deal with Mueller
-
Now Playing: Sean Hayes and his husband Scott Icenogle wrote a new book together!
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dogs may help women get a good night's sleep, study shows
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' surprises talented YMCA teen with $10,000 after he sings in Times Square
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' turns one studio audience member into an instant celebrity!
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan wears full 70s game show host attire for a new 'GMA Day' game
-
Now Playing: Sean Hayes kicks off Christmas with a lip sync you can't miss
-
Now Playing: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' breaks box office with massive Thanksgiving debut
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce move to Windsor
-
Now Playing: Chinese researcher claims to have made 1st genetically edited babies
-
Now Playing: UN to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine, Russia
-
Now Playing: How a hero teacher is inspiring inner-city teens with music
-
Now Playing: The best can't-miss Cyber Monday travel deals
-
Now Playing: Brian Tyree Henry dishes on 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals for Cyber Monday
-
Now Playing: Dog missing in New York City found in Florida
-
Now Playing: New book gives behind-the-scenes look at Trump White House
-
Now Playing: Fisherman describes how he survived shark attack
-
Now Playing: US officials use tear gas on migrants at US-Mexico border