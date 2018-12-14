'GMA' Hot List: Michael Cohen speaks out after sentencing

President Trump's former personal attorney told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the president "doesn't tell the truth."
1:08 | 12/14/18

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Michael Cohen speaks out after sentencing

