Transcript for GPS fail lands dozens of drivers stuck in mud

Now we'll go to an epic gps fail. We've all done it. Dozens of drivers out there trying to avoid an accident so you detour where your gps tells you to a dirt road where these people got stuck in the mud. Lapped to Amy. Will reeve has more. It happened to me. It has happened to everyone. Many almost all of us are trusting our phones to get us where we're going but this weekend in Colorado, hundreds of people were quite literally stuck in the mud when their devices led them to the middle of nowhere. Welcome to 64th avenue in Aurora, Colorado, normally nothing to see here except a few birds but this morning something weird was going on when a detour quickly turned into a disaster after dozens of drivers made this abandoned dirt road look like a busy interstate. There was a line of cars in front of me following the same instructions and so I thought, well, everybody else seems to be fine, so I followed them on out. Reporter: The routine trip took an unexpected turn literally. While driving to Denver international airport, drivers like Connie took to their devices hopes apps like Google maps would help shave some time around a nearby exit. Take exit 286 onto tower road. Reporter: Instead of a quicker route they found a mess. The detour led cars down the wrong path. An isolated narrow muddy path with no room to turn. Thanks to mud and deep ditches, the cars were now stuck. It was a mess. Why did Google send us out there to begin with? It just didn't make any sense. Reporter: Connie's related to ABC Denver station traffic expert Jason Luber. Jason saying it's up to drivers to make the final call. You're driving. Google maps isn't driving. Google maps isn't perfect. You need to know where you're going. This morning Google tells us, quote, while we always work to provide the best directions issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather and they added that we encourage all drivers to follow local law, stay attentive and use their best judgment while driving. Good advice. When you're in a foreign country and don't know where you're going and takes you down a local road where people say I've never driven on that road, I don't know. In other words, you're telling us your own personal story. That's her story. She's sticking to it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.