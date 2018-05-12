Transcript for Granddaughters honor George H.W. Bush at funeral

First reading LB. And two of the president's grand daughters Lauren Bush and Ashley walker bush. And we eat from the prophet Isaiah. A rise shine. For your life has come. And the glory of the lord has risen upon you. For darkness shall cover the area. NFC darkness the peoples. But the lord will rise of behind you and his glory will look here over you. Nations shall come to your lights. And keys to the brightness and you're done. Lift up your eyes and look around. They all gathered together. They come to you. Your sons shall come from far away. And your daughters shall be carried on their nurse's arms. Then you shall see and be radiant. Your heart shout drill and rejoice. Because he abundance of this C shall be brought to you. And the wealth of the nation's shall come to you. Violence. Shall no more land be heard in your land. Devastation on the destruction. Within your borders. You shall call your Wallace salvation. And your gates praise. The sun so no longer be your life by day. North for brightness sell the mood didn't lie to you by night. But the lawyer won't be here everlasting night. And you and god will be your glory. Your son is still no more go down. Or your moonlit John itself. For the lawyer will be here everlasting light. And your day's other morning. Shall be ended. The word of the lord.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.