Transcript for Hero officer rescues kids from burning building

Now to an incredible rescue that was caught on camera. Officers in New Jersey being hailed as heroes saving a family trapped in a burning building. Gio Benitez has more on that. It's okay. I got you. Reporter: You're looking at body cam video from an officer rushing to a fire in north Brunswick, New Jersey. It's okay, go. Reporter: As the fire envelopes the building a family of four is trapped. We are not goi back inside on the bottom floor apartment. The ceiling collapsed. Get down here. Hurry up. Jump. Jump. We'll catch you. Come on. Come on. Hand the baby -- hand the baby. Reporter: That's when an officer scales the condo building lowering a 6-month-old baby boy and his 4-year-old sister in blankets. Another officer climbs onto the railing to help get the adult parents down. Overnight the officer who first scaled that building now speaking out. To the second floor balcony and from that point I started to assist lowering the children down to my fellow officers. Reporter: 15 people made it out of the building. Everyone surviving. Our thanks to gio. So brave. Very brave and going to go now to a big showdown on the

