-
Now Playing: Student, teacher taken to hospitals after shooting at Indiana middle school
-
Now Playing: Suspect in custody after shooting at middle school
-
Now Playing: 2 victims in Indiana school shooting, suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: Indiana middle schooler returns to class with 2 guns, shoots peer, teacher: Police
-
Now Playing: Heroic teacher tackled middle-school shooter after running toward bullets
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein released on bail after arrest on charges of rape and sexual abuse
-
Now Playing: White House continues preparation for possible North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: Airline passenger arrested after alleged midair tirade over alcohol
-
Now Playing: Grandparents convicted of kidnapping in international custody case
-
Now Playing: New details about what's next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day weekend grilling tips from Guy Fieri
-
Now Playing: Santa Fe school-shooting victim surprised by visit from Justin Timberlake
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: NBA's Sterling Brown speaks out after dramatic police incident
-
Now Playing: Houston 1 game from knocking out defending NBA champs
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy rock out Central Park with the hit song 'Roxanne'
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy rock out to 'Boombastic' live Central Park
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy perform 'Just One Lifetime' live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy perform 'Englishman in New York'
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy rock out to 'Dreaming in the USA' live on 'GMA'