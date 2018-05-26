{"id":55457589,"title":"Heroic teacher tackled middle-school shooter after running toward bullets","duration":"2:55","description":"The suspected shooter, a student, walked into the classroom armed with two handguns; the teacher and one student were shot.","url":"/GMA/News/video/heroic-teacher-tackled-middle-school-shooter-running-bullets-55457589","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}