Transcript for Historic mission to Mars

Five four three two one. The count down is on for the Mars insight about to touchdown on the red planet. Clayton Sandell takes a look. Reporter: A mission to Mars that blasted off four days ago traveling more than 269 million miles through space. This morning it's just a day away from the first touchdown on the red planet in six years and the first space craft to look inside Mars for clues about how our solar system formed. Mars is pretty cold today. Earth is a nice place to take a vacation. We really would like to know one planet goes one way and the other goes the other way. Reporter: First insight has to stick the landing. About half of all Mars landings fall. Everything from insight's heat shield to parachute and rockets have to work just right to slow insight from 13,000 miles per hour to a safe touchdown, a period nasa calls seven minutes of terror. We'll take an image after we land. It may look like this, a very flat place. Reporter: A few weeks after landing, a robotic arm will deploy measurements to measure Mars quakes and heat sensors that scientists hope will unlock mysteries about the interior. And about whether our neighbor once harbored life. It could have potentially been a place where life could have formed very early in Mars' history. Reporter: The $830 million mission and two-year mission is also taking humans to Mars or at least their names. 2.4 million earthlings paid to have their names etched in the two micro chips that if all goes according to plan, insight will carry into history. ABC news Clayton Sandell in Denver. My 13-year-old self is geeking out. My seventh grade science project was about us going to Mars. He talked about those seven minutes of terror. Get this. It's coming into an atmosphere at a speed of 13,000 miles per hour. In seven minutes it has to slow down to 5 miles per hour. As it walks on to this planet surface. It's amazing what the scientists can do. The team they assembled here they're the only one who have successfully stuck that landing before. They've had rovers up there before. I'm highly confident they'll do it. Fingers crossed. Seven minutes of confidence for me. It's going to be fancy. Thank you. College football. Dan's a big fan. He was glued to the TV yesterday. Check this out. One of the most amazing games on the books. Texas A&M facing Louisiana state. It looked like lsu had the game one. On a fourth quarter interception, they dumped Gatorade on the lsu coach. They gave him a victory bath. It was all called back. It took seven overtimes to settle it. It was a two-point conversion that gave the aggies the win. How embarrassing for the coach. He gets the Gatorade bath. They go to seven overtimes and then he has to shake the other coach's hand. And he's sticky and cold while doing it. It proves the S.E.C. Is still the best conference in American. That was an exciting game. Seven overtimes has to be historic. They said it was a once in a lifetime kind of game.

