-
Now Playing: July sets rain records as flash-flood watches continue in the East
-
Now Playing: Flash flood watches continue as relentless rain pounds East Coast
-
Now Playing: Truckers rescued from flash flooding
-
Now Playing: Tourists taking selfies with wildlife could face criminal charges
-
Now Playing: 'Stand your ground' shooter charged with manslaughter
-
Now Playing: New developments in Urban Meyer investigation
-
Now Playing: Judge releases New Mexico suspects arrested on child abuse charges
-
Now Playing: Man flies small jet into his own home
-
Now Playing: Outpouring of support for ailing Aretha Franklin
-
Now Playing: FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired
-
Now Playing: Homes, cars slammed by water amid flash floods in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts ex-aide after new recording released
-
Now Playing: Driver arrested after crashing into barriers at British Parliament
-
Now Playing: Take it from Iskra Lawrence: You're fine just the way you are
-
Now Playing: Pixar Pier's most Instagramable spots
-
Now Playing: Couple devoted to Hurricane Irma relief efforts says 'I do' in donated dream wedding
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears' 'Hit me baby one more time' turns 20
-
Now Playing: Bride, groom rescued from flooded car
-
Now Playing: How to make simple and cheap dorm room dinners
-
Now Playing: Why Nick Kroll is happy he had to wait for success