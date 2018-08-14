Transcript for Homes, cars slammed by water amid flash floods in Northeast

Back here at home the flash flood emergency across the northeast. Drivers abandoning their cars in rising waters. Homes flooding. Erielle reshef is in Pennsylvania with more. Good morning. Good morning robin. This is the third time in three weeks residents have been pounded by flash flooding. This is an American legion building the water completely eroded the foundation. Reporter: This morning devastating flash flooding slamming the northeast. We've had some flooding, but nothing like this. Reporter: In Pennsylvania this heroic scene. You can do it. Reporter: Two good samaritans working hand in hand with police officers forming a human chain to rescue a grandmother from her trapped car. Flash floods sweeping their this town in westchester, Pennsylvania. The brown water engulfing cars. I just kept praying and praying. Reporter: Up to four inches of rain falling. This massive sink hole expanding outside this outlet parking lot. These high water rescues. Crews trying to reach this person trapped on a small island. They jump into the raft finally reaching dry land. In college park, Maryland the storm up rooting trees damaging cars and homes. The wind was nasty. It was probably hurricane force. Reporter: Robin this building is now condemned and needs to be torn down. The mayor of the town tell meg the flooding has been historic. Robin. Quite a scene. Erielle, thank you. Let's go to ginger for the latest. There are new concerns this morning. Happening right now. Looking at some of the warnings in western New York and the numbers are high as far as how much rain has fallen. You're looking at people being rescued from their homes. They're trapped and officials are getting them out. Remember, Pennsylvania had its wettest July on record and now more rain. All this moisture is pulling into this front that has not moved over the last three days and won't for the next 24 hours. Then we'll be drying out. Michael. Thank you ginger. We turn to the battle between

