More homes in danger as California wildfire grows

More
The governor of California has declared a state of emergency and 20,000 people were told to evacuate as the Holy Fire expanded to more than 10,000 acres.
1:26 | 08/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More homes in danger as California wildfire grows

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57130526,"title":"More homes in danger as California wildfire grows","duration":"1:26","description":"The governor of California has declared a state of emergency and 20,000 people were told to evacuate as the Holy Fire expanded to more than 10,000 acres. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/homes-danger-california-wildfire-grows-57130526","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.