Hurricane Lane churns towards Hawaii

More
Parts of the Hawaiian islands have already seen more than 2 feet of rain.
3:07 | 08/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Lane churns towards Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57374837,"title":"Hurricane Lane churns towards Hawaii","duration":"3:07","description":"Parts of the Hawaiian islands have already seen more than 2 feet of rain.","url":"/GMA/News/video/hurricane-lane-churns-hawaii-57374837","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.