Transcript for Hurricane Michael strikes Georgia as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Michael also slammed Georgia. The strongest storm to hit there in more than 100 years. Steve osunsami is in Macon, Georgia. Good morning, Steve. We know it was a scary scene there as well overnight. Reporter: For so many family, robin, and this is clearing up right now. To give you a sense of the damage area it starts in Georgia at the florida/georgia line and continues north toward us to Macon and then points north of where we're standing right now. We're talking about trees over roads, hundreds of reports of that, a tree that fell over northbound I-75. One county reports that a TV and radio tower fell on an operations building that houses a 911 call center. The call center employees had to be moved. Calls had to be taken by another county and in Roberta, Georgia, reports of a tornado that has devastated this small town. Authorities this morning are begging families to stay in their home, keep off the roads while they try to clear away the trees and one bit of good news, robin, we are at an operations center right now where Georgia power has or had about two dozen, three dozen trucks, those trucks just tore out of here, got on the highway headed in both directions to get to work. Robin. That is a bit of good news, Steve. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.