Transcript for ICE under fire for detaining husband taking pregnant wife to hospital

Now I.C.E. Arsting a man who was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital. His wis pleading for her husband's return just days after giving bth.abc's Marci Gonzalez isn our los angeleureau with what I.C.E. Offic are saying Abou why this man was targeted. Good morning. C.E. Initial put a statemensaying that any in the U.S. Illegally is subject to detention but later elabated saying this father is accused of a very serious crime mexico. Overnight, immigration officials exaining this arrest. Surveillance video shows SUVs surrounding thehicle. Inside, Joel arrona-lara and his pregnant wife MARIA del Carmen Venegas on their way T a southern California hostal to deliveheir baby. Rona-lara in the U.S. Illegally from Mexico handcuffed and taken into custody, leaving his side thisas station. When I asked why are you taking him, thesaid somebody reported us, she says. She recounted the dramatic scene after driving herself to the hospitalnd giving birth to their son. I.C.E. Officials defng their arrest, telling ABC news Mr. Arrona-lara was brouto I.e.'s attention D to an ounding warrant issued for his art in Mexico on homicide charge the mily's attney denies the allegations. We don't believe he has a criminal history whatsoever. Eporter: Telling us the arrest after the says Noth about a homicide accusation and only says thatrrona-lara is charged with being in the country without documents. Arrona-ls legal team saying they are undeturf in their determination to get him released on bond to be withis wife and the newest member of their family. The attorney tells me they plan to file a motion tomorrow T haveimeleased on bond as I.C.E. Mes forward with preedings to have him deported.

