Transcript for Inside the booming high-stakes world of Esports

cover story a look inside T competitive world of e-sports. Video G competitions in the headlinefter that shooting spree in Jacksonville. The ggndustry is huge. Millions of ns, billions of dollars are up for grabs. Co even offering scholarshi. ABC's whit Johnson is here and, wh with G popularity comes some growing pressure. Absolutely. You think it's just a Y teenagers and slackers, you eong. It is a booming professional industry. Cash prizes worths of thousands but the gaming health commy.atz keeps to hi Reporter: Commentators high-pressure world of competitive. T even get open up to talk to you a , it's pulling H. Reporter: Court show treated F mental health heent pro. Watch Reporter: E- etik madden, fortnite and overre explodg in popularity. In 27, 360 miion people worldwide watched one league of legends' vestream event. The university okron announcit'g a 5200-square-foot ts facility. More than $160 llion in sponsorship money up for gra. Pr gamer stevenjavarusski says Katz would distance himselfm thetight-knit city. He obviously did not to beincluded. People tried to talk to himnd el some sort welcome.orter: He says stressful, not when the next day might come. A lot of people, this is their livelihood and how put on the table. That can B stressful. Reporter: Somend up to ten hours per daypractici isolated from the outside It can be little so. Just like in Normal sports. Rorr: Mentalealth struggles are in thedustry and now T hind professional e-sports team also recognizing that help is nd to keep players in top form. Both physically andntally. Stressed and,ou know, working seven days a week they're not formal things and the things we need address a make sure we're moving away om. Reporter: The nonprofit gaming W connects ga with therapists says helped more than 27,000 gamers for javaruski whoies on I to pay college it's aor he's not R to ret to, he . I don't have an urge to pick up a conler for - I don't know when I'll been T do that. The world health organizationnid gaming DI are mental health condition. Now, to B clear, investigators are nowt mivated David Katz to go on shootin rampage. But new efforts areow under way to identify and address mental health among gs in the industry. Guys. Given many people hese games. K you. Very, very Addie. Now aa" investion into a surprising HD on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.