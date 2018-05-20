{"id":55305205,"title":"Italian actress Asia Argento slams Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes film festival","duration":"1:41","description":"The actress spoke out in a fiery speech, alleging she was once raped by Weinstein while at Cannes, which she called his \"hunting ground.\" ","url":"/GMA/News/video/italian-actress-asia-argento-slams-harvey-weinstein-cannes-55305205","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}