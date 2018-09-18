Jaycee Dugard 'outraged' over release of Elizabeth Smart's captor

Dugard, who was kidnapped and held against her will for 18 years, tells ABC News she feels "deeply for what Elizabeth is going through knowing this dangerous person is free to walk the street."
2:42 | 09/18/18

