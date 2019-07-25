Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein taken to hospital from jail cell

We turn to that mystery surround disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. He was taken to the hospital from the jail cell where he is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and back now in the cell amid questions over what happened. Whit Johnson is here with what we know right now. Good morning, whit. Reporter: George, good morning to you. Jeffrey Epstein is now reportedly back in his jail cell after suffering some kind of medical issue. It is not clear what led to that hospital visit or whether it was self-inflicted but a source telling ABC news that Epstein was removed from his jail cell on Tuesday night taken to the hospital to be checked out and was then whack at the metropolitan correctional center by Wednesday. The 66-year-old is accused of sex trafficking and awaiting trial. Just one week ago a judge refusing to let step out on bail. He offered to put up his mansion and private jet as collateral for bond but prosecutors made their case that Epstein's lifestyle and wealth made him an extreme flight risk after investigators found a locked safe, piles of cash, dozens of diamonds and an expired foreign passport with Epstein's picture but a different name and stated residence in Saudi Arabia. Epstein's attorneys were planning to appeal the judge's decision to hold him without bond. He's expected back in court next week. George. Yeah, need a lot of answers there, thanks very much, whit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.