Transcript for Jenna Bush Hager honors grandfather at funeral

I'm reedy from revelation to Saint John. Then I saw a new heaven. And a new earth. For the first half and and the first earth had passed away. And they see it was no more. And I saw the holy city the new Jerusalem. Coming down out of heaven from god. Prepared. As a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying. She. Got home of god is among mortals. He will dwell with them. Day will be his people's. And god himself will be with them. He will wipe every tear from their lives. Debt will be no more. Mourning and crying in pain will be no more. For the first things have passed away. Then he said to me. It is done. I am the alpha and the Omega. Did the Guinean. And that ends. To the thirsty I will give water. As a gift from the screening of the water of life. Those who conquer who inherit these things. And I will be their god. And they will be my children. And they see he has no need a sun. Or moon to shine on it. For the glory of god. Is it's light. And the land. Is the land. The nation's school walk by its light. In the keys. Of the earth we'll bring their glory into it. It's gates will never be shut my day. And there will be no night there. The word of the lord and. President's granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager.

