Transcript for Jetway collapses as paramedics respond to sick passenger

Now to the frightening moments at Baltimore Washington international airport. A jet way collapsed at the worst possible time. Right as paramedics were responding to help a sick passenger off the plane. Stephanie Ramos is in Washington with more on this story. Stephanie good morning. Guys, good morning. Airport personnel were responding to one emergency as you mentioned on a flight that just landed at Baltimore's airport when another incident happened right in front of them. Reporter: Panic at the airport in Baltimore. This video capturing firefighters' response when a jet bridge suddenly collapsed overnight injuring six people. Bwi medics respond to assist units enroute. Reporter: Southwest airlines tells ABC news a passenger aboard flight 822 from the Dominican Republic became sick during the flight. Paramedics were responding when the bridge came crashing down. They are going off the plane, sort of in between the plane and then there's the walkway to the airport and then there's this little section where they connect the two of them. All of a sudden we hear a crash and a woman screaming. Reporter: Rattled passengers on board watching the chaotic scene. We were looking out the windows and we can see fire trucks coming and ambulances and police cars. Reporter: This firefighter using a ladder to help someone. Bwi tweeting the jet bridge will remain closed until the investigation is complete. Passengers just happy no one was seriously Hu Everyone was great who handled situation. I think it was -- for what happened I think it was handled the best way it possibly could. Reporter: Southwest tells us the remaining passengers on the plane were able to get off using the air stair. No other flights were impacted. Guys back to you. Stephanie Ramos thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.