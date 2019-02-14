Transcript for Judge: Paul Manafort lied to special counsel

We move to the new developments in the Russia investigation. A judge has ruled that president trump's 2016 campaign chair, Paul manafort, broke his plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller by lying to prosecutors about his meeting with a suspected Russian agent. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more. This could mean more jail time. Reporter: That's right. Paul manafort finds himself in more trouble. A federal judge ruling he did lie after reaching a deal to plead guilty. One dealt with his relationship with a suspected Russian intelligence officer and the judge agreed he lied to prosecutors about the nature of his contacts with konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian national he met with in the summer of 2016 in a key stretch of the presidential campaign. Prosecutors recently said the motive at a wood panel cigar bar in the days after the national convention goes to the heart of what the special counsel is investigating, George. That's because it could have been about the polling information he turned over to Kilimnik and the prosecutors also are trying to figure out why he was doing this and they also raise the possibility of a pardon. Reporter: Exactly, George. That is all being investigated. We don't know the motive for that meeting, but one thing we do know, any reduction in time he might get for the ten charges he was convicted of including bank and tax fraud is in serious jeopardy. Before he was caught lying and his deal fell apart. Prison time would likely be in the range of seven years. Now it could potentially be more depending what the judge decides to do and any significant time could be significant to a man who is 69 years old.

