Transcript for Judge rules daughter of missing mom to stay with maternal grandparents

We begin with new developments in the case of that missing Colorado mom. Her fiance charged with killing her appearing in court for a custody hearing over the couple's 1-year-old daughter. ABC's Clayton Sandell has more from Denver, Colorado. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, whit. This was an emergency custody hearing set up after Patrick Frazee was arrested for Kelsey Berreth's murder. In shackles and a jail jumpsuit Patrick Frazee entered a Colorado courthouse. His 14-month-old daughter at the center of a custody showdown. He is accused of killing Kaylee's mom and his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth coming face-to-face with her parents who argued her granddaughter should stay with them. They left court without commenting after a judge granted them temporary custody of Kaylee. Berreth was last spotted publicly shopping with Kaylee at this woodland park supermarket Thanksgiving day and police say Frazee was the last to see her. Nothing you'd like to say? Reporter: Investigators say Berreth has not been found but have recovered evidence in Idaho where her phone was detected November 25th. Police moved in last week as Frazee tried to leave his property. You see him, he's in cuffs. Reporter: Arresting him at gunpoint on charges of first degree murder and solicitation to commit murder. Police believing he did not act alone. Frazee was silent as he was escorted back to jail. Patrick, anything to say? Are you innocent? Reporter: Formal charges have not yet been filed so Frazee has not entered a plea back in court on Monday. Frazee's mother is now fighting that custody decision? Reporter: That's right. Frazee's mother Sheila was in court with her attorney requesting custody but the judge said she would rule on that request at a future hearing, whit. Clayton Sandell for us in Denver, Colorado. Thanks so much.

