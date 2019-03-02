Transcript for Jussie Smollett back on stage for 1st time after attack

Thank you. We'll move to the actor jussie smollett back on stage. The "Empire" star saying he was assaulted in a racial attack. ABC's erielle reshef joins us with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. It was an emotional appearance. The star breaking from his performance to address the alleged attack in Chicago last week telling fans he's okay and fighting back against his critics. Overnight, "Empire" star, jussie smollett making his first public appearance since reporting he was brutally attacked. Taking the stage at this soldout concert in west Hollywood. These last four days I would not have been able to get through it without obviously my family, but also the love and support of all of y'all. Reporter: Smollett pushing forward with an amazing performance. He said he was assaulted in Chicago by two hooded assailants, shouting homophobic and racist slurs. I was bruised, but my ribs were not cracked. They were not broken. Fighting back tears saying the show had to go on. In times of trauma or hurt or grief, we still have a responsibility to lead with love. And if we don't, then we just die inside. Reporter: The actor telling Chicago police Tuesday, one of the men put a noose around his neck. In a later interview with detectives claiming they yelled Maga country and then doused him with a bleach-like chemical. There is this surveillance image of two persons walking nearby. Smollett reassuring fans, friends and family he's okay, and appearing to slam critics who say his story may have changed. With the hateful rhetoric that gets passed around, it has to stop, and it has to -- guess what? It stops with the people that believe in love. We have that power. Reporter: And that soldout audience, the "Empire" creator and his family. Police are making gains, but there have been no arrests. A lot of people waiting to see what will happen there. Absolutely. A lot of questions in the case. Erielle, thanks so much.

