Transcript for Juul to stop selling most e-cigarette flavor pods in stores

To our "Gma" cover story and that big change designed to curb e-cigarette sales to minors. E-cigarette company Juul announcing they will stop selling most of their flavored products in stores and eliminate some of their social media accounts and, Amy, you're back with that. Good morning. Good morning to you, robin. This comes after a major crackdown by the fda in which they called vaping among teenagers an epidemic. Remove its colored cap and insert it into your Juul. Reporter: In the face of massive government pressure, e-cigarette company Juul will no longer sell some of its product on store shelves. Don't give up. You'll find your perfect puff. Reporter: Removing popular flavors that critics say appeal to children and teen, mango, fruit, cream and cucumber will now only be available online. The company has long maintained they launched the flavors to help adults switch from regular cigarettes and don't want kids to use their product. This coming as the government prepares to crack down on the industry with many local officials already taking action. "Gma investigates" was right there as New York City's department of consumer affairs recently sent an underage teen to local stores who tried to buy e-cigarette products. How old are you. Huh? How old are you. 19. You've got to be 201. Reporter: While some followed the law others didn't and one handed out multiple violation. This is nicotine. You can't sell it. Reporter: Out of 11 stores, nearly half sold to the youth inspector. At one location, we even see an electronic backstop which reminds the clerk to ask for I.D. But he seemed to ignore it and the inspector later confronted him. The system asked for I.D. We ask it too because today, I don't know, ma'am. Okay. Reporter: Our gio Benitez was there as officials in suffolk county, New York, have also cracked down on sales to minors. With the focus on young people knowing the potential dangers. This messaging that's been put out there that somehow these are completely safe, the alternative to cigarettes so we don't have anything to worry about but the fact of the matter is we have kids utilizing these and we're at risk that these kids and this generation becoming addicted to nicotine. That's a serious health problem. Reporter: In addition to eliminating some of its social media accounts it won't use them to promote those products and as a mom of teenagers it is a step in the right direction. The least they can do. Curb that, if anything, try

