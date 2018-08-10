Transcript for Kavanaugh headed for swearing-in ceremony with president

We do want to turn to Washington now. Over the weekend Brett Kavanaugh was officially sworn in by chief justice John Roberts. Tonight he heads to the white house for a swearing in with president trump and with this divided country closely watching tomorrow justice Kavanaugh will begin hearing his very first cases. Our senior national correspondent Terry Moran is at the supreme court with the very latest. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. So, Brett Kavanaugh is now justice Kavanaugh, just a the 114th supreme court justice in our long history sworn in by chief justice Roberts. Several other justices were in attendance. Elena Kagan and Ruth Bader Ginsburg among them. But the wounds from that ferocious confirmation battle are unlikely to heal any time soon. This morning, newly sworn in Brett Kavanaugh ready to take his seat on the high court as the newest supreme court justice. But his confirmation was a deeply polarizing one as protests continued before and even after the vote. This is Kavanaugh's convoy driving past protesters on his way to be sworn in by chief justice John Roberts. The backlash from Democrats was swift. He's going to be on the supreme court with a huge taint and a big asterisk after his name and the partisanship he showed was astounding. Reporter: But white house counselor kellyanne Conway offered Jon Karl a different take. Justice Kavanaugh should not be seen as tainted but somebody who went through seven FBI investigations including just in this last week. Reporter: Kavanaugh's confirmation marks a sharp rightward shift for the supreme court and a triumph for conservatives. President trump eagerly took a victory lap at his rally in Topeka, Kansas, this weekend. The biggest thing a president can do, they've always said, is supreme court justice, the biggest. And some have had none. We've had two in less than two years. Reporter: Kavanaugh's confirmation was nearly as dramatic as the weeks that led up to with a 50-48 senate vote, the smallest senate margin in 137 years. Hoping to tip the balance in Kavanaugh's favor was Republican senator Susan Collins who said on "60 minutes" Sunday that she's comfortable with her decision, but admits it was a tough one. I would have voted no if I disbelieved judge Kavanaugh, but given his denials and the lack of evidence that this happened, I just did not think that it was fair. Reporter: "Saturday night live" once again offering their take. The people really wanted Kavanaugh. Everyone's pumped from white men over 60 to white men over 70. Reporter: The real Mitch Mcconnell has reason to celebrate after keeping Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland off the court, Kavanaugh is the second his senate has managed to confirm. Later in the pipeline religion freedom and beyond Kavanaugh will cover. Now to those comments from first lady Melania trump

