Transcript for Where and when the latest winter blast will strike

is talking about, that winter blast coast to coast slamming the country right now. Record snowfall in Seattle. The emerald city now facing its fourth snowstorm in just one week. Take a look at crews there racing to clean up the airport after hundreds of flights were canceled Monday and now thousands are waking up without power in that area this morning. Separate winter storm is stretching from the midwest to the east coast with 110 million Americans in its path. Take a look at the roads in Philadelphia. A messy commute and we have team coverage and ginger will start us off in times square with the latest. Good morning. Good morning. This is such a giant deal for a place like Seattle which has now had 20.2 inches of snow this month. That's the snowiest month, not just the snowiest February but the snowiest month in 50 years watching the flow of moisture still over much of Washington state but ice storm warnings and winter storm warnings here in the northeast. For many of us it will start as snow and go to ice and transition to rain. Hundreds of schools are closed from Philadelphia up through Massachusetts. I will time it out for you but now back to Amy. Very messy commute, thanks so much.

