Transcript for LeBron James fan frenzy upon return to Cleveland

Now the king's return, Lebron James, back in Cleveland for his first game since joining the Lakers and fans giving him a royal welcome and T.J. Holmes is here. The fans were legitimately happy to see Lebron. They just didn't like how the game ended. We all know relationships can be complicated. Especially when you break up then make up then break up again the way that Cleveland has with Lebron James. Last night was really a night for both sides to say thanks for the memories but for one side, at least, they are still dealing with heartbreak. Welcome home, number 23, Lebron James. Reporter: Like so many times before Lebron James had Cleveland fans on their feet. But for the first time it was in a Lakers Jersey. 11 years I played for this franchise and gave everything I could. To come back and get the reception I got tonight it means not only a lot for me but my family and friends. They put together this tribute. Cleveland, this is for you. Reporter: Honoring the hometown hero who delivered on his promise to bring the franchise its very first championship. It's over. It's over. Cleveland is the city of champions once again. Reporter: Their first title in any major sport in more than five decades. The grateful cheers were in stark contrast of fans who burned his Jersey and mocked his name for going to Miami in 2012. I'm going to join the Miami heat. Reporter: His first game back from the Miami heat was nothing but boos. Anger in these people in Cleveland. Reporter: Eight years later, all hail the king. And, look, at one point in the video last night that tribute, they put up thank you for what you did on the court but we know it goes beyond basketball. His impact on that community will be felt for a long time but for the team they're 2-14, the cavaliers, the worst in basketball so people say he is directly responsible for that. So it's a complicated legacy but no question what he does on the court and in the community. Great to see the fans support him. All the good he's done this the community. For a long time. And that championship goes a long way too. It helps. Cleveland fan, though, only so long, okay. All right, T.J., thanks. We'll shift gears to holiday

