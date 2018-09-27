Transcript for Longtime friend of Christine Blasey Ford speaks out

robin. Probably not. All t,te thank you. Of Ford who was in high school with her. Thank you for joinings this ring. Msry, knowou B in contact wit blasey Ford over the ltr how herspirit is she ready for Toda she'sready. Been spetime alone getng center and clelging her thghts, but when shows up to tell hetrut In her prepared tony sys she's terrified. Ah.of course. Hink anybo I their R mindoue terrified but she's not going T let fear her. She's really determ. She's fier smart. And S is to F through. Did you know a T or any nt at the I learneabout it Ang with rest us. And blasey fo never Ith you about before thlast few weeks? S dn't speak she did talk to couple -- leastne of our mutual close friends for unsel. All come T , think wh good reason, but she didn't feel that it wa her duty to bring this fward despite the potel for here inhis kind of position. That's what I ted to ask about. When she F S Thi letter to her mber ofesshat was passed O the senate, she called "The Washington post" tip line anonymond D not want heramo come out. What happened ove T several wks T Dede, s,I've got to bepu? Ll, I'm Su she wanted to be public. I THIT S her letter wake and things -- people STD show at her hous you ow, S could feel that th upon her I think very sensibly decided thathe hing T D at that point come at this nd be forthright and follo throu in WHA she started. Orrin H ishat Dr. Ford may be mistaken AUT assault he high scol. Now we'v seen se the may he the senate judiciary committee sayingwait a. Itight have been not Brett Kavanaugh. Y that's possible. I possib. I don't kno where they fou these people. She knew Brett and knew who Sas dealing with. She knows exactly what andhe willell her eerience day. Did you kw Brett? Idid, not well. He was fends with several cleri of mine. Started to H all the storiesndow we have THR accusers publicly whateenouac well youknow, I think'v been appalled mt O all. I'm not, you asaid, can't reallyomment on bre kavanaugcharacter. I don'tr him well enough, but I cly when nameame out, thought, oh, you iember him and I- but, youhatture or that boys school cultures very dismissive often oftentim there's certainly of people whoend those schools who behave they we'veeardbehave in the last few weeks. You went T Holton correct? Yes. Talk about THA culture in the privateools in washingtond.c. 'S. Were those the kind of parti that end? Sure. You know, T were L O parties -- at that time the drinking a was 18. E ot of parties thatyo know, we- trewas too much drinking. Oftentimes un. Teenagers, you know, getting invoed with eac oth in a va of ways. Some ofhellegations H come fward receny in terms of S of this sc rape cue. I'm not re that's something I was aware if had bnhink I would remember.there's rty, youknow, a lot of things you hea about withheearb references and the sort of jocularncy for these young M T brag about the conquests and T treat womes objects was cerly that yousaw. It S certaly wasn'all of them either. There re a lot O good men thateno Georgetown prep a land in these other schools and it's just unforte behaving that wayhat T things are wt member and what W talking about right no final queson,o you think country today that maybe she W't believed or even I shesievedrett Kavanaugh will still get D an? , She's been very O throu today and I don't think that she has been thinking too M AUT happens tomorrow. Of wt happens, and what ihe doesn't to our national discussion of how W rated WHE they about THR experiences W sexual violence and that is just -- sexual violes endemic in our country. Hat'soming more clear as we have this coersation gather. And ihi this process that we have been goirough, rthe last week as we prepare forhis hear I really exhibit a O a T problems ttomen encounter when these stories Foard. There's a good reason when Thi aretnd think goodxamplef Samantha GU, tnk sharingou thoughts this morning. Thank you. Ron. Ai you'll have live coverage O hearing. 10:00 A.M.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.