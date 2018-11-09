Low-lying cities face flooding fears as Hurricane Florence approaches

Charleston, South Carolina, was hit hard by heavy flooding from Hurricane Irma last year and residents are bracing for how hard the city could be hit by Florence.
1:07 | 09/11/18

