Magnitude-4.4 earthquake rocks Los Angeles area

More
There were no reports of injury or damage but officials say the quake was the biggest to hit the region in three years.
0:20 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Magnitude-4.4 earthquake rocks Los Angeles area

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57470016,"title":"Magnitude-4.4 earthquake rocks Los Angeles area","duration":"0:20","description":"There were no reports of injury or damage but officials say the quake was the biggest to hit the region in three years.","url":"/GMA/News/video/magnitude-44-earthquake-rocks-los-angeles-area-57470016","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.