Manhunt underway after cop killed in line of duty

More
Police are searching for at least four suspects near Baltimore after a female police officer was killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle call.
1:54 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt underway after cop killed in line of duty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55346392,"title":"Manhunt underway after cop killed in line of duty","duration":"1:54","description":"Police are searching for at least four suspects near Baltimore after a female police officer was killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle call.","url":"/GMA/News/video/manhunt-underway-cop-killed-line-duty-55346392","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.