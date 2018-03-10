Transcript for Masked gunman targeting Chicago neighborhood: Police

We are back now with that manhunt for a masked gunman terrorizing Chicago. Police believe he's killed at least two people at random. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with the latest. Good morning, Diane. Reporter: Good morning. So the FBI and ATF have joined this investigation after Chicago police traced two killings in two days to one gun. Now they're warning the public to stay vigilant. This morning, Chicago police are searching for this man, a masked gunman who they believe could be killing people at random around a popular neighborhood park. I was praying for his family. Mom, dad that he had. Reporter: 24-year-old eluahu Moskowitz was shot. He finds a way to like, I don't know, bring people up. There's no mental picture of him that's not smiling. Reporter: A day after 73-year-old Douglas Watts was killed while walking his dog. Authorities have determined the two deaths are connected. The shell casings found at both crime scenes at the 1100 block of west lundt and 1400 block of west Sherman avenue were found to be a match. Reporter: Police released this picture showing the shooter dressed entirely in black. His face covered about I a ski mask. The victims appear to be chosen at random and none of their belongings were taken. Police will go about their daily lives, but obviously we want it to be done in a safe way, smart way. Reporter: And Watts and Moskowitz did not know each other. The question is why and given the frequency of these two deaths investigators are trying to move as quickly as possible. Gosh, so frightening. So random like that. That's the most scary part of it all, I think. Diane, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.