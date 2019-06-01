Transcript for A Massachusetts judge denied Kevin Spacey's request to not appear in court

We turn now to the latest legal troubles facing the actor Kevin spacey. This embattled star is expected to appear in court Monday. Erielle reshef joins us with those charges he is facing. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. A Massachusetts judge denied spacey's request not to appear in court, ordering him to show up. So for the first time he'll answer a felony charge for alleged sexual assault. Kevin spacey due in court Monday and the embattled actor to be expected before a nantucket judge to a felony sexual assault charge. It would be the first time he has surfaced in public since sexual assault allegations cost him his role on the hit Netflix show, "House of cards." But I have to do these sort of things now. Makes me seem more human. Reporter: A character, the 59-year-old seemingly invoked in grows each day that soon enough you know the full truth. Reporter: A two-time academy award winner accused of groping the teenage son of Heather Unruh in 2016. Shame on you for what you did to my son. This was a criminal act. Reporter: Police now saying the 18-year-old, a bus boy at the time, may have shot video of the alleged encounter, sending it to his girlfriend on Snapchat because she did not believe him. In this audio recording a obtained by ABC news, spacey's team seeming to tip their hand to their strategy. He indicated that he was 23 years old, correct? That's correct. Was that correct or an incorrect or false statement? That was an incorrect statement. Reporter: Calling the credibility and that video into question. What the video shows is a person's hand make contact with the shirt, correct? Yes. Okay. Not any body part. Correct. You don't see any body parts. We should expect spacey's team to put forth a pretty vigorous defense. They are going to fight back strenuously. Reporter: Spacey is charged with felony indecent assault or battery. He has denied the allegations in the past, but has not commented on this criminal charge. He is also facing investigations for sexual misconduct in Los Angeles and in England. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.