Transcript for Massive earthquake hits Alaska

First to the powerful earthquake that hit Anchorage, Alaska with aftershocks still going on. Buckling roads and damaging buildings and causing power outages and president Donald Trump assuring the state the federal government will spare no expense to help. ABC's will Carr is in Anchorage this morning. Good morning, will. Reporter: Good morning. Whit and Eva, have is an off-ramp that looks like a construction site after that earthquake hit. Check out this twisted steel. This is a pipe that was actually underneath this road. There is damage across this area. I just spoke with the governor. He tells me he's thankful that nobody was killed and so many people across this region were prepared. Oh, my gosh. Reporter: The 7.0 earthquake rocking Anchorage crumbling roads and sparking fires and rattling residents. This surveillance videotape -- video shows a mother racing to grab her son while the walls in her home shake violently. A doctor who was in surgery describes the terrifying moment when the operating room started rumbling like a roller coaster. We had to basically just give the patient a big bear hug so the patient doesn't fall off the bed. Reporter: For a time fears of a massive tsunami, the quake damaging the foundation of homes, buildings and schools. Students ducking under desks. Oh, my god. We're gonna die. Reporter: The ceiling collapsing inside of a local television station, the floors flood and scatter with debris. Control tower at the airport evacuated. Flights shut down for hours. Earthquake! We're going to evacuate the tower. We need it inspected. Reporter: Inside a local library, a sea of books scattered along the floors, goods littered in the aisles of local grocery stores. At one point thousands left without power in freezing snowy conditions with limited cell phone service. What type of help will you need moving forward? Financial. We're in a tough time financially. Reporter: Even Alaska's most famous resident Sarah Palin sharing this video of her parents' damaged home. President trump tweeting to the great people of Alaska, you have been hit hard by a big one. He goes on to say, your federal government will spare no expense. A federal promise while the impact will continue to ripple on the local level. Along those lines there have been hundreds of aftershocks since the initial earthquake hit and in just the past couple of hour, Dan, we have felt several strong ones. Will Carr, be careful there. Thank you very much for your reporting in Anchorage.

