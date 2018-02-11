Why it Matters: Ben & Jerry's co-founder is inspired to vote to 'fix' tax cuts

Ben & Jerry's co-founder, Ben Cohen, is one of many voices who told us why it matters.
1:14 | 11/02/18

Trying to get more money into the hands of people who need it. As opposed through. Corporations and 1% president trump tonight closing major Christmas gift one point five trillion dollar tax overhaul the president calls the tax plan a middle class miracle call it a middle class miracle designed to deliver tax cuts for all American families. But corporate America gets a much bigger tax cut. That last tax cut. Was a real shift of money from people who don't have much. It's people who got gobs of it don't really need. So we need to undo that. Voting. Is the only way that we're going to get our country back. I sincerely believe the only reason what we're in the exploration. Because. Good hearted people did not get their butts often touts. You've got a ball is the least you could do dead difference in the polls to vote. A good president. And.

