Transcript for Measles outbreak prompts warning from health officials

New concerns this morning about the measles outbreak in Washington State with new cases confirmed. Health officials from across the country are coming together today to discuss how to respond at least 36 cases have been confirmed in Clark County Washington. Willie Johnson is being quarantined after she was possibly exposed and her parents are angry because doctors believe Lilly who has two young for vaccination. Let's put it respect people who choose not to vaccine eat their children. I'm just gotten the point where I'm angry and yeah. Good dialogue isn't easy to come by when you actually angry if we were all working together. This would be an issue. Washington State has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Public health experts are now watching these fourteen so called hot spots around the country. Where they're currently seeing all widespread. Delay or refusal to tracks and eight children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.