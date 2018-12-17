Transcript for Mom of missing toddler suing girl's father

I did try to ferret. Just did he throw with a lawsuit could get now without the Cumberland county probate court as I mentioned earlier the docket number on this eighteen fact that there. But it you do have copy of the complaint material I've handed out so you don't need to a goal and that Villa Park. Copies guarding. Now the what this lawsuit we're trying to find out. How it would scale why she was killed and where she was hailed. And to do that we intend on taking the deposition. Many of the people that were involved in this matter we obviously. I think most of most of the people in the state could probably recite the fact that evening but there're there're other individuals. Who are involved. Which. Particularly that appear to be pro family that we intend on interviewing. Perhaps the polish then perhaps. Doing a video depositions of them and having. Some. Marty. That's right watch how they react during questioning its deeply can discern the truth in this matter. So it can conclusion. But asked drifted to speak right now and that if you could just. Just after. Bayliss mom. So today marks seven years since Elop. Was taken from me. Nightly news by that I am not on dead pilot happened Taylor. For seven years. I've asked myself who would want to heard such. An innocent little girl that was filled with so much spunk. Who don't want. Ask myself. What could have Elaine Dodd protested to do this to her. We did she really passed away was the night of December 16 there was at the morning. December 16. The mean December 17. Ask myself. Where could have just simply Ilyce body. And my final question I ask myself every day is to gala cry out for me to issue underwear I was knowing it should have been meant to protect her and save her. We're wishing that stronger out. And wondered why her daddy was doing this to heart. And not a perfect parent who lists. What I do know is I love my children and I will always be their voice to the last seven years I have found I have five C a it'll close our. Sammy Davis is a media finally get to lay her house. As we hit it was anniversary. I wonder if this is hunting you just and I wonder if our daughter hunch your genes or if you see her blue eyes when you close your eyes that night I wonder if you even think about that night that that you murdered her. Ritter daughter and took her life from her. People familiar story a mile being abducted is not Rio. So why not being the voice for our daughter and tell me the truth. It's funny you Ryan you tied. For more from what you did to our little blue light haired girl that you once called princess. Just and I promise you where you are. One day you'll have to face me in telling that you thought really happened in. That that you can't hide from this forever eventually. It'll eat at you. And I and I will get justice for gala and I won't stop fighting for justice. Live inside a courtroom until it dad get my justice for her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.