Possible motive in missing Colorado mom case revealed

More
A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kelsey Berreth's parents offer clues into a possible motive.
1:48 | 02/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Possible motive in missing Colorado mom case revealed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61117548,"title":"Possible motive in missing Colorado mom case revealed","duration":"1:48","description":"A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kelsey Berreth's parents offer clues into a possible motive.","url":"/GMA/News/video/motive-missing-colorado-mom-case-revealed-61117548","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.