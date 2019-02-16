-
Now Playing: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: New twist in case of missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: Possible motive in missing Colorado mom case revealed
-
Now Playing: Church saves up to pay off college students' debts
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm causes chain reaction crash
-
Now Playing: 2 men released after detainment in Jussie Smollett case
-
Now Playing: The special counsel's office is supporting a hefty prison sentence for Paul Manafort
-
Now Playing: 5 killed, several injured in shooting at Illinois company
-
Now Playing: Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy is executed at Florida State Prison: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Days before his execution, Ted Bundy begins confessing to murders: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy is convicted and sentenced to death in Florida Chi Omega murders: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Florida police arrest Ted Bundy, who initially refuses to reveal his identity: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy kills two women at Florida sorority, severely injures others: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Convicted kidnapper Ted Bundy escapes not just once, but twice from custody: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy is arrested and found guilty of kidnapping in Utah: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy moves to Utah where one woman is able to escape from his grasp: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Witnesses recall a man named 'Ted' at lake where women were abducted by Bundy: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy murders women, whose disappearances cause fear around Washington: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Who was Ted Bundy, the notorious serial killer who murdered dozens of women: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Fatal shooting in Illinois, active shooter 'neutralized'