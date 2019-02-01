Transcript for Multiple passengers struck with mystery illness on flight

Now to a scare in the air as travellers make their way home from a holiday. A mystery sickness striking several passengers on a flight from Cleveland to Tampa. Our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley has more from Reagan national. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This morning the investigation is focusing on some drinking fountains. This was a frontier flight with 229 passengers on board landing in Tampa on new we're afternoon. Six passengers complaining of being sick. They were taken off the aircraft to be checked. The rest of the passengers held on that aircraft for an hour. Finally the six passengers released and the rest of the passengers on board also let go and now the investigation is shifting back to Cleveland where that flight originated and officials want to know whether there was some bad water in some of the drinking fountains at the airport. And as the officials like to say, robin, the investigation this morning is continuing. Yeah, it is. We wish well to those six passengers that they make a full recovery. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.