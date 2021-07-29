Transcript for Mysterious man spotted flying jetpack near Los Angeles

We move on to the real life iron mansooring in the skies again 5,000 feet up and now the FBI is investigating. ABC transportation correspondent gio Benitez is on the case with much more on that. Gio, good morning. Reporter: Hey, whit, good yeah, this time it was a 747 pilot who spotted this person in a jet pack near L.A.X. And air traffic control immediately alerted other pilots in the area. Use caution, there was a report of a man in a jet pack around 5,000 in the vicinity of Los Angeles. Reporter: This morning, the FBI's investigating after pilots over L.A.X. Spotted a man wearing a jet pack hovering at around 5,000 feet in the air. Use caution, the jet pack guy is back. Reporter: It's the fourth appearance of the mystery aviator who has earned a nickname straight out of the marvel universe. Yeah, I can fly. We're looking for the iron man. Reporter: A pilot on a training flight captured this video of what appears to be someone wearing a jet pack flying just a few miles from the airport. We just passed a guy on a jet pack. Don't hear that every day. Reporter: Just a few months earlier multiple pilots witnessed the high-flying hazard in the sky. Person on a jet pack reported at about 3,000 feet. Reporter: Jet pack technology has been evolving at supersonic speed making appearances at the statue of liberty and the British royal Navy has been developing and testing a jet suit with gravity industries for boarding enemy ships. Ad navigating battlefield obstacles but experts say zooming through the skies near commercial flights could be a recipe for disaster. The size, weight of a person in a jet pack impacting an airplane at the exact wrong spot could potentially bring that airliner down. People need to fly them in a responsible way. Reporter: And, again, nobody was injured here so that is some good news. But no doubt about it this, is a very serious situation and that's why the FBI is working with the FAA to figure out who this person is. Wow, all right, gio, thanks so much. Fun to watch but near the airport, no good. Real concern there.

