{"id":58894301,"title":"Mystery grows of Saudi Arabian sisters found dead in river","duration":"1:46","description":"Police have ruled out the possibility that Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, found duct taped together in the Hudson River, died in a suicide pact.","url":"/GMA/News/video/mystery-grows-saudi-arabian-sisters-found-dead-river-58894301","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}