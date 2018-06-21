Transcript for NASCAR driver's dad rescues him from fiery wreck

We'll turn to that hero dad we've been talking about. Actually saving his son from a fiery NASCAR crash. He had been in the stands watching and runs onto the track to pull his son from the car. The dad was put on probation for his actions. Not every day a hero gets reprimanded but when he saved his son from that car he also broke a rule against running onto the track. Now he's on probation and could face other disciplinary action. Driver Mike Jones was in car number 39 coming around a turn when suddenly he lost control. The car spins slamming into the wall before finally coming to a stop and bursting into flames. But seconds later a man jumps the barrier reaching into the burning car trying to desperately to get Jones out. I could see someone jump over the wall in a white shirt and if I had to place my bet at that moment in time I figured it was going to be him. Reporter: Turns out that man was Mike's dad and just as the flames erupted in a fireball he managed to pull Mike to safety. I did not care that there was flames going on. I did not care. I had a polo shirt and shorts. The only thing I was concerned about was getting my son out that car. Reporter: Dean Jones also the team's crew chief writes on Facebook no one except sweet baby Jesus would have kept me from freeing my son from a burning race car but thousand this morning it is coming at a price. He is facing possible discipline from NASCAR for running onto the active track instead of letting properly equipped safety crews handle the situation. Overnight the speedway issued a statement saying he will not be fined or suspended. Despite that Dean says he'd do it again in a heartbeat. If he had been trapped in the car and I couldn't have got him out I would have died there with him. Dean is not expected to face penalties as long as he doesn't break any other rues but 'kind of done it before. When he was 10 he got knocked out playing baseball and guess what dad did, jumped right over the wall, right onto the field to make sure that Mike was okay. Ah. He loves his baby. My mom would have been like you put yourself there, get yourself out. Don't do that to your mom. She loves me. She loves me. I love my sweet mom. Sweet baby Jesus.

