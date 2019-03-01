Transcript for Newly released report details chaotic scene at deadly lion attack

And now to those disturbing new details in that deadly lion attack. Revealed in a newly released police report describing the chaotic scene after the animal attacked a 22-year-old intern in North Carolina. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is in yanceyville with the latest. Good morning, Stephanie. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Federal agencies are now leading the investigation into whether safety protocols were broken at the conservators center after that lion got loose and killed that young woman. A newly released sheriff's report details the chaotic moments after this lion killed an intern at the conservators center in Burlington, north Carolina. The general manager making that call from the center's property on her way to the deadly scene. The person that was attacked, how bad are they hurt? They're incapacitated. Reporter: Investigators say this lion named Matthai broke through a locked enclosure killing 22-year-old Alex black. The lion is contained. The lion is contained. Reporter: The police report obtained by ABC news describes workers at the center as unprepared for the sudden and violent attack. Despite being told in a 911 call that the lion had been contained, in the report Michael Griggs, the first sheriff's deputy on the scene says he arrived to find staffers chasing the lion growling and running free near the enclosure with black still laying on the ground unclear if she was still alive. Firefighters using water hoses to contain the animal while staffers waited for tranquilizers to be delivered from a home on the property. On the first attempt, Griggs writes, the dart appeared to break. He then says a staffer grabbed a blow gun shooting multiple darts but the lion showed no signs of going to sleep. Deputies ultimately firing eight shotgun blasts killing the lion. We're also hearing the frantic 911 calls made days later at this Florida zoo where a toddler slipped in between the poles at a rhino exhibit. Is she breathing? Yes, ma'am. We're always looking to improve safety at the zoo and been doing it without incident nine years. Reporter: Airlifted to the hospital and her mother treated as well injuring her arm while trying to rescue her daughter. The family says in a statement the little girl is in good care and doing well. The attorney for the conservators center tells us in a statement overnight they are fully cooperating with all ongoing agency reviews of the incident. They say, quote, we are not at liberty to provide specific details about the incident but we can confirm the center's personnel took direction from the on site officers, complied with directives and provided all requested assistance. Thank you.

