Transcript for Nicolas Maduro accuses US of fabricating a crisis

Now to the crisis and chaos in Venezuela and the first American interview in years with president Nicolas maduro. Tom llamas sat down with him right after maduro's forces engaged in deadly clashes with prosecutors and right before Jorge Ramos was detained. Tom. Reporter: George, good morning. Ramos says he was detained and released after asking tough questions that Matt dowd found offensive. We saw that same flash of anger when we front fronted him with a U.N. Report showing his regime is responsible for killing hundreds, this as he says he wants to sit down and meet with president trump. Embattled leader Nicolas maduro digging in facing a challenge to his role by Juan guaido. Border clashes and widespread protests. Thises is president trump has called for him to step aside but now in a rare interview, maduro revealing to ABC news who he's really afraid of inside the white house. Do you fear president trump? Maduro telling me he doesn't fear the president but those around him like national security adviser John Bolton and secretary of state Mike Pompeo who he says are itching for war and only care about Venezuela for its oil. If he was standing in this room right in front of you what would your message to be. He tells me he wants to sit down with president trump, shake his hand and start a dialogue but the president has made it clear what he thinks of maduro. Maduro is not a Venezuelan patriot. He is a Cuban puppet. Reporter: Juan guaido, the man the U.S. And more than 50 other countries now recognize as the interim president met with vice president Mike pence on Monday in Colombia following violent clashes on the border. When guaido supporters and other Venezuelans desperate for help tried bringing in truckloads of U.S. Aid, aid maduro refused to let into his country, trucks full of supplies destroyed. As Venezuelans were clashing with the National Guard, aid trucks were set on fire. You were salsa dancing on TV. Why? Maduro dismissing the bizarre public spectacle growing angry when I asked about human rights abuses in Venezuela. Why are people who protest you end up either dead or in jail? Maduro calling me a liar saying I quote lie like president trump but I told him a united nations report says his regime is responsible for killing more than 500 people who have opposed his government. I also asked maduro with more than 50 countries calling him illegitimate, his people sick and starving and his U.S. Oil assets frozen if this was checkmate. He said far from it. We have to remember here in Venezuela whoever controls the military controls the country and right now that's Nicolas maduro. A lot of evidence behind the questions Tom was asking right there. Absolutely, you're right

