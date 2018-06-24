Transcript for Officials issue shark warning as sightings rise

Quarterback everybody is we've been talking about the beach getaway summer vacate active tell us. Yes but during this first official weekend of summer shark warnings aren't going up some beaches across the country have the same time swimmers hit the way is looking to beat the heat the sharks had a shallow water. To warm up. ABC's Marcy Gonzales joins us in Santa Monica. Marcy good morning deal. Hey Rick good morning experts say this is her I am time for shark sightings close to shore. Which is wide beach goers are being told Tim be on alert. This morning signs like this posted along some beaches from coast to coast warning about shark sightings. Yeah but got grandkids on the water right now so you can have to be concerned ring supper. I'm right now we're seeing a lot of sharks out here. Check out this close encounter still pulled kayaking this weekend with her marine biologist friend in Monterey bay California these images capturing a ten foot great white just feet away. It wasn't. Jason Allison and he. Brittany where I wasn't following you but that isn't always the case. To defend the suit with a guy right now. This video from last year also for Monterey Bay shows a great way to knocking this man off his kayak taking a bite out of it. Rushing around in the water before the man was rescued just last month a ten year old boy bitten swimming in waist deep water in South Carolina it was a total shock that I propped up by a shark experts say shark attacks are rare but warnings like this should be taken seriously. We caution. These people are there mormino other sharks are they can make a decision they wanna go to the water not. But if you do decide to go win some tips from experts they say avoid swimming at dawn and at dusk they think don't anything shiny that a shark. Couldn't mistake for a fish. And this one probably a little easier said than done but if you do see a shark while you're in the water move calmly and slowly away because they say. Annie asked movement could draw the sharks attention. Wet. Right Marcy good bets a lot to take him any advice about a for good advice shiny dating an average of guess it. Societies women do have failed look at where today we'll make belongings out yeah. I'll bet on the way to Manhattan rents have no it didn't know goalie grant a lot of attracts sharks and other things.

