Transcript for Passenger jet seen spewing fire after takeoff

Now we turn to a scare on a crowded passenger jet. An international flight forced to make an emergency landing just after takeoff because flames were shooting out of an engine. David Kerley has the details. Reporter: It's the terrifying moment this little girl and her family on board a Boeing jet heading from L.A. To the Philippines hears the loud bangs. Flames were erupting from the engine, all caught on camera. Mayday, mayday, Philippine, 113, we have an engine surge on the right engine, requesting immediate relanding. Reporter: People on the ground catching the dramatic moments as well. 113 heavy, say again the nature of the emergency please. Right engine. Reporter: The engine had bursts of flames on and off for 15 minutes before the airlines flight attendant landed safe bay back at L.A.X. I was praying. I was panicking. Reporter: The problem, this was a compressor stall. It's when the engine essentially backfires like a car. While it's not uncommon, it can be a harrowing experience for everyone on board. Very frightening. The airlines did not have a replacement aircraft so tried to book them on other airlines. Some stayed in hotels and hope to get to Manila today.

