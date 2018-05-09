Transcript for Paul Ryan says GOP indictments show 'justice is blind'

Over the recess congressman Collins was indicted for insider trading and congressman Duncan Hunter was also indicted for campaign finance violations. Democrats are now making this a big issue for the mid terms saying that the GOP is the party of corruption and also points and Paul metaphor. His conviction. And also a Michael Collins guilty plea. We're you gonna do to combat that and keep the party on message through these final you know sixty days or so. Well we take any appropriate actually remove these members from their committees which is what we do in these kinds of situations happen for the other side of the aisle as well. These are isolated incidents and our members are working hard and doing their jobs. Which size I just said to improve people's lives we haven't and Jenna were proud of we have more work to do that we're gonna complete and that's going to destroy resident Tom Thatcher it there. The president of Twitty. That they issue these two members should not have been indicted because they are Republicans are you comfortable. With the president saying justice is blind justice should be blind nation that no respect for the respective team. Political parties look. I mean that's the emblem of the Justice Department want justice. So I think it's very important. That we respect the fact that justice should be maligned. It should have no impact on political party and I think the process is working its way it should.

