Transcript for How people are helping others get to the polls

We are back now wit a look at the unique ways people are going out of their way to help others vote. Lara Spencer has more. I want everybody here, each and every one of you, to get out there and go vote. Reporter: 11-year-old Jamarcus hill has got it covered. They're not going to make a change unless they get out there and vote. Reporter: This man taking matters into his own hands encouraging others to get to the polls. Even those who are about to give birth aren't exempt. Especially if these two are your nurses. In between deliveries at Lenox hill hospital in New York City, Erin and Lisa will help you send in your absentee ballot. Every single patient was beyond thrilled we were doing this. Reporter: If you're nervous about long lines, imagine how much faster they would go with a delicious slice of pizza. We usually send cheese and pepperoni although we've been trying to branch out and cover gluten-free and vegan pizza as well. Reporter: Sending hot pies all across the country to any polling station with a long line. 2016 and the days leading up to the election we saw these really long lines for early voting happening all around the country. We were a little appalled by the problem and wanted a way to help out from where we were. We will keep sending pizza as long as the dough keeps coming in. Get it, the dough. So that's pizza to the polls and one taking voter registration to a whole new level using tinder. Emily Meyers swiped right on over 200 men to urge them to check out voter.org. She was eventually kicked off because they don't allow you to but a novel way to get out the vote. She tried. 200. Every bit counts. Thank you, Lara. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.