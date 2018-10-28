Transcript for Pittsburgh mayor reacts to deadly synagogue shooting

Welcome back to "Gma" on this Sunday morning. We're live in Pittsburgh near the site of the synagogue massacre where 11 people were gunned down. A variety of different services happening at that time. Robert bowers in custody facing 29 federal charges under hate crime laws. Joining me is the mayor of Pittsburgh, mayor bill Peduto. Thank you so much for joining us. First of all, our hearts go out to everyone in this community. Thank you. Where do you even begin to start here? How do you talk to the people of your city after this kind of tragedy? You reach out to the families of the victims. Pittsburgh is a small city. We know each other. When something happens to one community, it happens to all communities. A lot of the names of the victims are names that are part of Pittsburgh's fabric. We reach out to the families. We work through that part of it and then we begin the healing. The healing requires very high level of compassion and love. That's the way you deal with hate. You don't deal with hate by trying to equate it to greater hate. You deal with it with love. We've heard a lot of people sharing those same thoughts. I want to ask you as you prepare for what's next, how do you protect the city? How do you tell worshippers of all faiths that they're safe? We have had the support of the FBI and there are FBI agents coming from around this country. We had the support of our governor and there are state troopers here. That allows our officers to be at places of worship, schools, other places that may be targeted. There will be a police presence that people will see over the course of the next few weeks. Mayor, I understand you spoke with president trump not long ago. He came out publicly and suggested that perhaps more security may have been the answer here. What do you think about that and what did the president specifically tell you when you spoke with him? I disagree with the president's analysis of that. I don't want to live in a country or city that basically has to have armed guards in our churches, synagogues, mosques and schools. Mayor, our hearts go out to you and this entire community. We thank you for your time. Thank you, whit. Overnight hundreds of people

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.