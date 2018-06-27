Transcript for Police charge popular DJ after break in 25-year-old cold case

We start with a decades old cold case that may have been solved thanks to a genealogy website. Police charged a popular deejay with the killing of a Pennsylvania teacher in 1992 and whit Johnson has details. Reporter: Good morning. It's the same technique authorities used to arrest the suspected golden state killer. Launching a new wave of crime solving. In the Pennsylvania case, prosecutors say that deejay was seemingly hiding in plain sight performing at weddings and parties for kids. This morning, a break in a 25-year-old cold case leading police to this popular Pennsylvania disc jockey. Raymond Rowe Joan as dj freeze now kind bars in the murder of Christy mirack. He was not on the radar or list of suspects. Reporter: They used the same technology that cracked the case of the golden state killer. A genetic profile created from crime scene DNA uploaded to a public genealogy database leading police to identify relatives and zeroing in on Rowe. According to prosecutors undercover officers recently tracked Rowe to a dance party at an elementary school lifting his DNA from chewing gum and a water bottle he tossed in the trash and using that DNA to identify him as the suspect for the decades old crime. Tears of joy and there's tears of sadness and obviously anger. There is anger involved. So it's been difficult. But, you know, the good part is is that there is an answer at this point. Reporter: Rowe's arrest comes just days after DNA from a restaurant napkin helped unlock a 30-year-old cold case Tacoma Washington. Gary Hartman arrested accused of the 1986 killing of 12-year-old michelea Welsh. The two murders baffled authorities for decades. But now the new cutting-edge tool is heating up the coldest of cases. This is a major game changer for these cold cases. Reporter: C.C. Moore is the chief genetic genealogist with nano labs and assisted law enforcement in both cases. I'm providing a highly scientific tip and they have to do their police work in order to confirm or refute my theories. Reporter: Victims' families hoping they are close to get answers to questions they thought would never come Rowe has not entered a plea and prosecutors are so confident in the science of their DNA sample they say the chances the killer is someone else are 1 in 200 octillion. What is that? When is the last time you used that. These genealogy sites turning out to be a very powerful tool. Absolutely and already cece Moore who we spoke to said we're working with parabon and have four cases that led to arrests. Many more in the pipeline. Golden state killer and law enforcement agencies are lining up across the country and in a matter of weeks or months we could see dozens of arrests if not more. This is a turning point for crime solving in America. Really interesting. Thanks very much. Means soap for the victims' families. Absolutely and they waited decades. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.