Police discover 11 kids living in New Mexico compound

More
Authorities discovered 11 emaciated children inside a secluded compound with no running water or electricity while searching for a missing 3-year-old.
2:09 | 08/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police discover 11 kids living in New Mexico compound

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57053333,"title":"Police discover 11 kids living in New Mexico compound","duration":"2:09","description":"Authorities discovered 11 emaciated children inside a secluded compound with no running water or electricity while searching for a missing 3-year-old.","url":"/GMA/News/video/police-discover-11-kids-living-mexico-compound-57053333","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.